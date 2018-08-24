  • Woman kidnapped from home in Memphis neighborhood

    Memphis police are working to find whoever is responsible for kidnapping a woman from her home. 

    According to police, the woman was taken from the 800 block of Cypress by two people. 

    They also stole her 2008 Honda Civic. The victim was assaulted by one of the suspects but, police did not release any additional details. 

    Officers found the victim on the 2900 block of Morning View after the abduction. 

    She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. 

    Police did not release any information about this crime. 

    If you know anything, you are asked to call police at 901-528-CASH. 

