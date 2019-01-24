  • Woman killed, 1 hospitalized after SUV crashes on popular Memphis road

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman was killed and another was hospitalized after their SUV crashed in Memphis. 

    According to police, the accident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of East Shelby Drive. 

    MPD said the two women’s SUV struck a pole in that area. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    The other woman was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police are investigating the incident. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories