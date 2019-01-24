Woman killed, 1 hospitalized after SUV crashes on popular Memphis road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman was killed and another was hospitalized after their SUV crashed in Memphis.
According to police, the accident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of East Shelby Drive.
MPD said the two women’s SUV struck a pole in that area. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second female was transported to ROH in critical condition. https://t.co/ieg6jlAD7P— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 24, 2019
The other woman was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
