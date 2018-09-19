Woman killed, 2 kids fighting for life after car crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was killed and two children were rushed to the hospital after a deadly car crash in Memphis.
Police said the multi-vehicle accident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Quince Road and Haddington Drive in East Memphis.
At 2:42 p.m. MPD responded to a two vehicle crash Haddington and Qunice.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018
Two juveniles were xported to LeBonheur in critical condition. One adult female was pronounced deceased on the scene.
According to MPD, two vehicles collided at the intersection.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while two children were taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.
It is unclear who was in each vehicle, and the details surrounding the accident are still unclear.
This is a developing story. The latest updates from the scene – on FOX13 News at 5.
