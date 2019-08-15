Woman killed, 2 men injured in shooting outside North Memphis convenience store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a convenience store in North Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue – near In & Out Grocery.
Investigators said officers found three victims at the scene. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and another man was listed in non-critical condition.
However, officials confirmed the female victim did not survive her injuries.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
None of the victims have been identified yet.
Police said the suspected shooter drove away from the scene in a white Chevrolet sedan with tinted windows.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At 2:31p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 868 Chelsea. There are 3 shooting victims a male & a female are listed as critical and a male is non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 15, 2019
Poss suspect fled w/b on Chelsea in a white Chevy sedan w/ dark tinted windows.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}