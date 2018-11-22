Woman killed after being hit by 18-wheeler in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A woman was killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler in West Memphis.
Police said the accident happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Rainer Road near Delta Road.
The tractor-trailer struck the woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified, according to police.
Police said no charges have been filed at this time.
