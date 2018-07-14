Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in South Memphis, victim identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in South Memphis late Friday night.
Police responded to the call at 11:30 on Elvis Presley and Kerr Ave. near Hamilton Middle.
Trending stories:
- Arlington mom had sex with son's friend, gave them weed and alcohol, police say
- Kidnapping victim found handcuffed, unconscious in middle of Memphis street, neighbors say
- 5 people shot over dice game near Memphis community center
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators told FOX13 Angela Hawkins, 53, was hit by a vehicle on the scene.
Hawkins was taken to Regional One, where she later died.
The driver stayed on the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.
@ 11:30 p.m., offcrs responded to a crash involving a pedestrian. 1 female, Angela Hawkins, 53, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway @ Elvis Presley/Kerr. She was xported & later died @ ROH. The driver remained on the scene. No charges have been filed @ this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 14, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}