Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in South Memphis, victim identified

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in South Memphis late Friday night.

    Police responded to the call at 11:30 on Elvis Presley and Kerr Ave. near Hamilton Middle.

    Investigators told FOX13 Angela Hawkins, 53, was hit by a vehicle on the scene.

    Hawkins was taken to Regional One, where she later died.

    The driver stayed on the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

