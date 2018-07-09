  • Woman killed after car flips 'several times' during crash

    Memphis police are on the scene of an accident in South Memphis which left one woman dead. 

    People told FOX13 on the scene it was a road rage incident that involved someone shooting a gun.  

    FOX13 has identified the victim of the fatal South Memphis crash as  Nikki Mcghee.  

