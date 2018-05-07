  • Woman killed after getting out of car during argument on Hwy-385

    The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was hit and killed on Highway-385. 

    According to SCSO, a man and a woman were arguing inside of a car. The man, who was driving, stopped the car to call 911. 

    At some point during the call, the woman got out of the car and started running down the road. She was later struck by a vehicle. Officials pronounced her dead on the scene. 

    The driver of the vehicle that hit woman has not been charged, however, the man who was arguing with the woman has been detained. 

