Woman killed after truck flips on I-240, 2 others hurt

A person was killed in a three-vehicle accident on a Memphis interstate Tuesday morning.
The accident happened westbound on I-240 near Poplar Avenue.
Memphis police confirmed one person was killed in the crash. That person was identified by police as Tina Hill-Yarbrough, 20.
MFD told FOX13 that Hill-Yarbrough was ejected from a truck. When the vehicle came to a stop, it was upside down in the middle of the interstate.
According to police, Hill-Yarbrough's vehicle struck an "impact attenuator" -- or crash cushion -- which caused it to overturn on the interstate.
Police said the two other drivers involved suffered minor injuries.
