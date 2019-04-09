  • Woman killed after truck flips on I-240, 2 others hurt

    Updated:

    A person was killed in a three-vehicle accident on a Memphis interstate Tuesday morning.

    The accident happened westbound on I-240 near Poplar Avenue. 

    Memphis police confirmed one person was killed in the crash. That person was identified by police as Tina Hill-Yarbrough, 20. 

    MFD told FOX13 that Hill-Yarbrough was ejected from a truck. When the vehicle came to a stop, it was upside down in the middle of the interstate.

    According to police, Hill-Yarbrough's vehicle struck an "impact attenuator" -- or crash cushion -- which caused it to overturn on the interstate.

    Police said the two other drivers involved suffered minor injuries. 

