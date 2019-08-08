Woman killed in 2-car crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a deadly crash.
According to police, the crash happened at Jackson and Townes.
There were two vehicles involved.
One woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
A second person was taken to the hospital but, is expected to be okay.
