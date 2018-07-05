Woman killed in 4-wheeler accident in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. - A woman was killed in a four-wheeler accident in Covington Wednesday.
According to the First Baptist Church, Michelle Rankin was killed in the accident.
Rankin was a member of that parish in Covington, according to a Facebook post made by the church.
The details surrounding the accident are still unclear.
