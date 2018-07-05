  • Woman killed in 4-wheeler accident in Covington

    COVINGTON, Tenn. - A woman was killed in a four-wheeler accident in Covington Wednesday.

    According to the First Baptist Church, Michelle Rankin was killed in the accident. 

    Rankin was a member of that parish in Covington, according to a Facebook post made by the church. 

    The details surrounding the accident are still unclear. 

