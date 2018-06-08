  • Woman killed in car crash on popular Mississippi highway

    Updated:

    MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A woman was killed in a car crash on a popular Mississippi interstate Friday. 

    According to Marshall County officials, the deadly accident happened on I-22 (Highway 78) at mile marker 30 around 3:30 p.m. near Holly Springs. 

    RELATEDVictim identified in deadly Mississippi semi-truck crash

    Police said a Ford pick-up truck collided with an 18-wheeler. The woman who was killed was driving the pick-up truck. 

    The Marshall County Coroner was called to the scene, as westbound traffic is expected to be see delays. 

    It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the accident. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13Memphis.com for the latest updates. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman killed in car crash on popular Mississippi highway

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victim identified in deadly Mississippi semi-truck crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police Chief's home destroyed after damaging Mississippi storm

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead, others injured in DeSoto County accident

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Left eye' killer leaves behind trail of bodies in Mississippi