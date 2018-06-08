Woman killed in car crash on popular Mississippi highway

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A woman was killed in a car crash on a popular Mississippi interstate Friday.
According to Marshall County officials, the deadly accident happened on I-22 (Highway 78) at mile marker 30 around 3:30 p.m. near Holly Springs.
Police said a Ford pick-up truck collided with an 18-wheeler. The woman who was killed was driving the pick-up truck.
The Marshall County Coroner was called to the scene, as westbound traffic is expected to be see delays.
It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13Memphis.com for the latest updates.
