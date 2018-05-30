  • Woman killed in Orange Mound drive-by shooting ID'd by police

    A woman who was shot and killed during an apparent drive-by in Orange Mound has been identified by police.

    Vallen Conner was killed on May 22.

    Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Fizer and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Another victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police said several men in a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer opened fire on the victims’ car.

    No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information about the case, you can submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers. Call 901-528-CASH.

