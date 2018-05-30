Woman killed in Orange Mound drive-by shooting ID'd by police

A woman who was shot and killed during an apparent drive-by in Orange Mound has been identified by police.
Vallen Conner was killed on May 22.
RELATED: Photos from the crime scene
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Fizer and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright's bond set at $20 million
- Tennessee deputy found dead in patrol car, manhunt underway for suspect
- Teen graduates from both high school, college in same week
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Another victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said several men in a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer opened fire on the victims’ car.
No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information about the case, you can submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers. Call 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}