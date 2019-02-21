Woman killed in Shelby County car accident identified by investigators

A Cordova woman who was killed in a Wednesday night crash has been identified.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says Angelique Blair, 30, died in the single-vehicle crash.
The accident happened on Morning Sun Road at Houston Levee Road around 10:42 Thursday night. The victim -- now identified as Blair -- was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her car slammed into a tree, according to investigators.
The cause of this crash is under investigation.
