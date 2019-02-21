  • Woman killed in Shelby County car accident identified by investigators

    Updated:

    A Cordova woman who was killed in a Wednesday night crash has been identified.

    The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says Angelique Blair, 30, died in the single-vehicle crash.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

     The accident happened on Morning Sun Road at Houston Levee Road around 10:42 Thursday night. The victim -- now identified as Blair -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Her car slammed into a tree, according to investigators.

    The cause of this crash is under investigation.
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories