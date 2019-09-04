Woman killed, man in critical condition after shooting at hotel near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a woman was killed and a man was injured at a hotel near the airport.
Officers were called to the 2700 block of Airways around 11:50 Wednesday morning.
Police told FOX13 a man and female were shot on the scene. Both victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition – but the female did not survive her injuries.
Preliminary information shows the shooting stemmed from an argument, according to MPD.
One person has been detained on the scene.
Investigators have not released the name of the woman killed or the person detained.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
