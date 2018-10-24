Woman killed, police investigating after second shooting in South Memphis neighborhood in 3 days

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was killed in a shooting in South Memphis.
This comes two days after another shooting on the same street left one person in critical condition.
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Wabash Avenue.
Airways Station Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1349 Wabash Avenue. One female has been pronounced deceased on the scene. Suspect/s were possibly occupying a gry Nissan.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 24, 2018
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene by investigators.
According to MPD, the suspected shooter was possibly driving a gray Nissan vehicle.
It is unclear if there were multiple suspects involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
