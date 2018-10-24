  • Woman killed, police investigating after second shooting in South Memphis neighborhood in 3 days

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was killed in a shooting in South Memphis. 

    This comes two days after another shooting on the same street left one person in critical condition.

    RELATED: 1 person in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis neighborhood

    Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Wabash Avenue. 

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene by investigators. 

    According to MPD, the suspected shooter was possibly driving a gray Nissan vehicle. 

    It is unclear if there were multiple suspects involved. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories