Woman killed, state trooper hurt after cross-county police chase ends in two crashes in Mississippi

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - One woman was killed, and three people were injured after a multi-county police chase ended in two crashes in Mississippi.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, it started around 1 p.m. Thursday when DeSoto County deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle heading east on Highway 78.
The woman – identified as Tae’ona Edmondson, of Cape Coral, Fla. – refused to stop and led deputies on a high-speed chase. Another suspect was identified as Tanairy D. Portal from Miami, Fla.
Investigators said those deputies pursued Edmondson until she crossed into Marshall County, when those deputies resumed the chase traveling east on Highway 78.
According to MHP, Edmondson crashed into a vehicle near mile marker 14 on I-22 in Marshall County, killing the driver. Officials identified that victim as Lisa Gay, of Batesville.
That is when Edmondson got out of the stolen vehicle and got into another car that was “traveling with her.” She drove, along with another suspect, east on Highway 78 into Union County.
Deputies tried to stop them on that interstate, but the suspects led them on another high-speed chase.
The chase ended when Edmondson crossed into the opposite lane and struck a MHP trooper’s vehicle head-on. The trooper, as well as both women, were taken to Baptist Union County Hospital with minor injuries.
Officials told FOX13 criminal charges will be “coming from multiple agencies and will be released at a later time."
