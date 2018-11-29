Woman killed, suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash on Mississippi interstate

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A woman was killed and another woman is in police custody after a police chase ended in a deadly crash on a popular Mississippi interstate.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the police chase started in DeSoto County, involving a woman who was driving a possible stolen vehicle that may have had narcotics inside.
Officers chased the suspect – who has not yet been identified – into Marshall County around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The woman crashed the stolen vehicle on Highway 78/I-22, when she collided with another woman heading westbound.
Officials said the victim was killed from the crash. She has not been identified by police.
According to MDOT, all lanes are blocked headed east.
We have a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
