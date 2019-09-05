Woman lived in apartment for weeks, sold $50K worth of owner's belongings, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is being charged after police said she has been living in an apartment illegally.
The woman who lives in the apartment has been in Africa for the past three weeks for a funeral.
Family members dropped by the apartment to check on things and that’s when they found the woman, Shauna Arnold inside.
Police said Arnold sold over $50,000 worth of items that belonged to the owner of the apartment.
Arnold is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property.
