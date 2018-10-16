  • Woman locks victim out of Facebook account, leaks nude photos to family, police say

    A woman is locked up on charges of locking out a woman of her Facebook account and sending nudes to her friends and family, police said.

    Dexstiny Jordan is charged with harassment and unlawful exposure.

    The victim said Jordan gained access to her Facebook account by Jordan using her own phone number and e-mail address to get a new password, which locked the victim out of her own Facebook. 

    After she lost access to her account, Memphis police said Jordan sent personal and intimate pictures to the victim's friends and family, police said. 
     

