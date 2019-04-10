Woman missing for days after meeting someone on dating app

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing woman.
Markenzie Hientz was last seen at home on Friday night on the 8000 block of Hampton Woods.
Police said she met a friend on a dating app.
She took her two cats with her and has not been heard from since. She may be trying to sell her cell phone, police said.
If you see her call police at 901-545-2677.
