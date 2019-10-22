  • Woman missing, possibly with man demanding money for her return, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing woman they believe could be in danger. 

    Guadalupe Martinez went missing on October 21 from the 3000 block of Elliston Road in Memphis. 

    Police said she was "last known to be in to be the company of a man demanding money for her safe return."

