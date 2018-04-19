Woman missing since Monday found alive, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was missing for over 48 hours, and people feared the worst.
A man told police he was sitting in a car with Tayrn Webster, 26, when a gold Honda Accord pulled up and tried to block them.
Police: Memphis man who attacked, kidnaped woman refuses to say where he left her
Webster was able to drive around that car, according to the witness, and she drove away. The Accord followed her until she ultimately crashed into a pole at Brooks Road and Hilda, according to police.
Witnesses told police the driver of the Accord got out of his vehicle, assaulted Webster, and then forced her into his car before driving away, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness identified the driver of the Accord as Eric Wells, 43.
Hours later, Wells was located by police. While being questioned, he refused to tell officers where they could find Tayrn Webster.
According to MPD, Webster was found alive Wednesday evening.
