0 Woman mistaken for suspect after carjacking near hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is demanding answers after she said police pulled her over and put her in handcuffs for a crime she didn't commit.

This happened Friday night when police were looking for suspects who shot a Le Bonheur employee in the face.

The employee is in the hospital in critical condition.

Leterika Walker said she was on the way to visit her son when police pulled her over and pointed guns in her face.

Memphis police said her car matched the suspect's vehicle description, but the woman said she's outraged about what happened to her.



"You don't pull guns out on nobody to get no answer, so you're going to shoot me if I don't say nothing?" said Walker.

Walker said she didn't know what to do when several officers pulled her car over then pointed guns in her face.

She said her children were in a separate car watching everything.

"That's going to be in my child's head for the rest of his life. Me getting pulled over at a traffic light for something I didn't even do," said Walker.

Walker told Fox 13 that the officers apologized, but she said that's not enough.

"If you want to get some information or try to stop a bad guy shooting first is not the answer," said Walker.

Officers said the suspects were last seen in the area of Dunlap and Third.

While Walker hopes the people responsible are caught, she is angry about what happened to her.

"Can they apologize for my kids for doing that can they take that memory out of their head?" said Walker.

Memphis police said the victim is still in the hospital in critical condition. If you have any information about the shooting call Memphis police.



