0 Woman moving away weeks after home shot up in East Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Residents have been on edge in an East Memphis neighborhood for weeks since multiple homes were shot up.

Last week, FOX13 spoke with neighbors after a home in the 1000 block of White Station Road had been shot up for two consecutive nights.

RELATED: Police investigating after Memphis home shot up for second night in a row

Through those two incidents, officers found 26 shell casings and eight bullet holes in the front windows of that home.

A few days later, another woman reached out to FOX13 and said her home was shot up in the same neighborhood – Sea Isle Park.

That incident happened, she said, just hours before the shooting at a basketball court on Mt. Moriah Road on March 22.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Tracy, who wanted to only be identified by her first name, said she had no idea anything was wrong until MLGW called to say she had a gas leak. It was not until later that Tracy realized the gas leak was caused by a bullet hole.

That bullet hole was one of 12 left in her home in broad daylight – at 2:30 p.m.

“It’s pretty scary,” she said outside the now vacant home. “It actually came in and it pierced my dresser.”

Tracy told FOX13 she found bullet fragments in her home, even a possible suspect vehicle photo on her neighbor’s home surveillance.

And she is still wondering why someone would do this.

“You just don’t think you’ll be targeted. Or even if it was a random shooting,” Tracy said. “Maybe they had the wrong house. Those are questions I ask myself every day.”

FOX13 crews even found nine bullet casings in front of her home – evidence that was never picked up.

Tracy said she has had enough, so her family is moving to Mississippi.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.