Woman murdered in front of her children in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother was murdered in front of her own children downtown, and her killer is still on the run.

Latarica Stripling was shot in the 700 block of Kentucky Street near the South Bluffs area around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses said they came outside and saw Stripling’s lying in a parking lot, and that her children witnessed the whole thing.

Stripling was pronounced dead on the scene by police.

One man told FOX13 he walked across the street to a house to get help.

Police believe this could be a domestic situation, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Family members said Stripling was in her 30s and was a mother of three.

Residents in the apartment complex said she was possibly parking her car when she was gunned down. Shattered glass covered several parking spots in the area.

Erica Webber, a close friend of the victim, told FOX13 they attended the same church and high school.

She said when she pulled up to the scene, Stripling’s daughter was screaming.

“I didn’t know exactly what was going on, so I called my sister and said something happened in the apartments,” Webber said. “I just want the crime to stop, I want people to just look at the situation and whatever happened, just get to the bottom of it…”

Webber told FOX13 the victim was a hair stylist who would do anything to help her friends and family – the type of person who would give you the shirt off her back.

This is an ongoing investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

