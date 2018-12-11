0 Woman on the run after stealing from Memphis church as Sunday service ended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is on the run after stealing from a church as Sunday service ended.

Surveillance video shows the woman getting away with guitars and computers at the Whitten Baptist Church in Memphis.

She ended up getting away with $3,100 worth of items.

The church is East Memphis opened its doors in 1948.

“Why would someone come in and just take something that doesn’t belong to them?” said Char Selph, a church employee.

Selp said parishioners leaving to go home Sunday even spoke to the accused thief. They didn’t suspect anything until they realized two guitars, a lap top and an iPad were missing.

The computers belong to the church Minister of Music Andrew Cook. He uses them to teach students and plan music for upcoming services.

And that wasn’t the first time this woman has been tied to a theft.

An auto shop owner told FOX13 he is 100 percent certain that she stole money from his business when one of his employees got distracted a few months ago.

Mid-South Auto owner Josh Brigham said she got away with $500 from his shop in Millington in July.

Brigham told FOX13 his cameras recorded the woman go behind the counter when his employee walked out with a customer.

“I will remember her face ten years from now. When I seen that picture on that post before I got to the car which is the most distinguishable factor. I knew it was her,” Brigham said.

The woman was driving a red, four-door car with glitter and chrome.

Memphis police told FOX13 they are working to see if the two cases are connected. If they are, officers said there could be other victims.

