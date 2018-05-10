Woman pepper sprayed, hit with brick during argument about gas money, police say

Memphis police arrested a woman who they said threw bricks and pepper sprayed a woman.
According to police, the victim drove Tierra Clash to buy drugs around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The victim said Clash agreed to pay the victim $13 for the ride, however, when she got out of the car, she refused to pay up.
The two started to argue. Things escalated even further when Clash sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray and threw a brick at her. It hit her in the forehead and caused bruising.
She tried to drive away but, did not get very far because of the pepper spray in her eyes. The suspect continued to chase her, throwing bricks and trying to break the windows. The suspect eventually fled.
Police were called to the scene and started taking a report.
Eventually, Clash showed back up. She admitted to throwing the brick but denied the pepper spray attack.
Clash is charged with aggravated assault.
