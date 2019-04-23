Woman picks up her boyfriend and stabs him in the back, police say

Memphis police arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her boyfriend in the back.
According to police, the suspect, Michelle Hull-blue, picked up her boyfriend from a house on Trigg Avenue.
When he got into the car, his girlfriend started punching him and drove around the block.
After Hull-blue drove back to the house, she grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the back near the shoulder, police said.
He ran out of the car and back inside the house on Trigg.
The woman inside let the victim in, but the suspect started to bang on the door with the knife still in hand.
The suspect evenutally drove away and police were able to track her down and arrest her. Michelle Hull-blue was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.
