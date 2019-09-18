Woman pistol whipped during attempted robbery near U of M, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman's quick thinking stops a potential robbery near the University of Memphis.
According to the university's police services, this happened around midnight yesterday on Spottswood near Echles.
Memphis police said a man with a gun ordered a woman to get out of her car.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Arrest made after White Station High School football player killed in Frayser shooting
- 'I'm sorry...' Memphis mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer hosts community conversation to explain tweets
- Impaired driver in critical condition after crashing into home in Memphis neighborhood
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim couldn't get out of the car because she was buckled in.
The suspect got angry when she didn't get out of the car. He reached in and tried to pull the victim out of the car by her hair. He then struck the victim in the back of the head with the gun.
Officers said she began screaming and that got the attention of witnesses.
He got back into his car which police believe to be a Dodge nitro.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}