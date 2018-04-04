0 Woman protesting National Civil Rights Museum for more than 30 years speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The woman who has been protesting the National Civil Rights Museum for more than 30 years said she is taking Wednesday's commemoration as an opportunity to stand up for the poor.

After 30 years and 81 days, Jacqueline Smith hasn’t given up her protest of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Smith said she used to stay and be employed at the Lorraine Motel before it was closed to make way for the museum.

Pastor Russell Morrow spoke to FOX13 on Smith's behalf. He supports Smith and occasionally goes to check on her.

Morrow said Smith is against the gentrification of the area surrounding the museum.

“In some ways it’s a good thing, but when you take and cause people to be homeless and take away from people who lived in the hotel and in this community,” Morrow said.

Smith told us the museum did not ask her to leave for this week’s events.

Smith said during the 50 year commemoration of Dr. King’s death she is reminding people that more needs to be done for the poor.

Morrow told FOX13 her message will not go ignored this week.

“People can come and go she’s here just that sign that says Lorraine Motel. You have to ask the question what is this all about,” Morrow said.

