  • Woman pulls gun during fight in Mid-South Walmart parking lot

    West Memphis police are trying to find a woman who they said fired a gun to break up a fight at a West Memphis Walmart. 

    According to police, two groups got into a fight on Friday evening in the parking lot of the Walmart near the Interstate-40 and Interstate-55 split. 

    At some point during the fight, a woman pulled a gun out and fired multiple shots in the air. 

    The woman then fled the scene. Police said they recovered the gun, but have still not found the woman. 

    No one was injured. 

