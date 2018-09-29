Woman pulls gun during fight in Mid-South Walmart parking lot

West Memphis police are trying to find a woman who they said fired a gun to break up a fight at a West Memphis Walmart.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Prominent city leader killed after shooting in Downtown Memphis
- Truck possibly connected to city leader's murder was stolen from Memphis home, owner says
- Video shows mailman urinating on front porch of Memphis home while delivering mail
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, two groups got into a fight on Friday evening in the parking lot of the Walmart near the Interstate-40 and Interstate-55 split.
At some point during the fight, a woman pulled a gun out and fired multiple shots in the air.
The woman then fled the scene. Police said they recovered the gun, but have still not found the woman.
No one was injured.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}