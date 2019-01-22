  • Woman pulls gun on her child's father, police say

    By: Ben Rainwater

    A woman is facing charges after police said she pulled a gun on her son's father. 

    Brittany Boughton, 29, is charged with Aggravated Assault. 

    According to the arrest affidavit,  the man was dropping his son off to the victim when she got angry and pulled out a pistol. 

    She fired at least two shots, police said. 

    Boughton admitted that she pulled out her gun but said she didn't fire any shots. 

    Police found a live round by her front door. She told police it fell out when she chambered the weapon.
     

