Woman pulls gun on her child's father, police say

A woman is facing charges after police said she pulled a gun on her son's father.
Brittany Boughton, 29, is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Local lawmaker to introduce "dress code" for parents, visitors of TN schools
- Family speaks out after deadly officer-involved shooting in West Memphis
- FOX13 Investigates: Imposter debt collector scams Memphis woman
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the arrest affidavit, the man was dropping his son off to the victim when she got angry and pulled out a pistol.
She fired at least two shots, police said.
Boughton admitted that she pulled out her gun but said she didn't fire any shots.
Police found a live round by her front door. She told police it fell out when she chambered the weapon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}