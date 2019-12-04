  • Woman pulls gun on McDonald's employees because she received ketchup instead of jelly, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is in custody after police say she pulled a gun on three Cordova McDonald's employees because she received ketchup with her order instead of jelly.

    22-year-old Asia Vester was arrested Tuesday on Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon charges stemming from the November 25 incident.

    According to the arrest affidavit, Vester was in the drive-thru line and became upset when she received ketchup instead of jelly.  That's when words were exchanged with several employees and Vester allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at the employees.

    Vester waited for a while in the drive-thru line before driving away, according to the report.

    Police say there is video of the incident and it does show Vester pulling a gun and pointing it at the employees.

    Since Vester is under 21, she isn't able to legally own a gun.

    Vester will make her first court appearance Wednesday morning.

