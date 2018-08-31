Woman pulls gun on people collecting Bird Scooters, police say

A Memphis woman was arrested for pointing a gun at two people who were collecting scooters to charge.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victims were in downtown Memphis collecting the Bird Scooters on August 20.
The company which owns the scooters pays people per scooter to charge them overnight.
As they were grabbing the scooters, Kayla Bland pulled up next to them, blocked them with her car and pulled a gun out.
She then demanded they drop the scooters.
The victims started to back up the wrong way on B.B. King to escape.
They got away, dropped the scooters off near the Bass Pro Shop and called police.
Kayla Land was arrested on August 31.
