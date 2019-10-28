0 Woman pulls gun on restaurant employees after companion attempts to sell drugs to manager

MEMPHIS. Tenn. - A Memphis business owner said two would-be-patrons are lucky to be alive tonight, after acting up at their restaurant.

She said the pair pulled a gun on the wrong people.

We were told there was nearly a shootout at the Broadway Pizza Friday night.

"We don't want a shootout at our restaurant,” said Dewana Ishee, owner of the restaurant. “We want to keep everybody safe."

She said it was business-as-usual Friday night at the restaurant up until closing.

"What we thought was a customer came in and asked the to-go person if we had any orders someone didn't pick up that they could purchase,” Ishee said. “As she went to see if any were available, the patron walked over to a manager and asked him if he'd like to buy some oxycontin, different drugs."

She said the guy must have thought he was talking to another customer, and not the manager.

“My manager said ‘no, no drugs, no thank you,'” Ishee said. “He kept insisting, so my manger said ‘you’ve got to go. We don’t buy drugs here, and we’re not going to sell you any food.’”

Ishee said the man refused to leave, so several employees stepped in to throw him out, which caught the attention of a woman waiting in the car.

“She jumps out of the car and starts telling my manager she’s going to blow his brains out,” Ishee said.

In the surveillance footage, you can see the woman waving and pointing a gun, shaking in fear.

“They had no idea, but he already had his hand on his gun, and someone on the opposite side of him, he had a gun,” Ishee said.

The manager and several employees were armed at the time of the crime but understood that it could have ended in a shootout. Bullets from the car would have ended up in the restaurant, potentially hitting someone.

"People are getting bold in this city to think they can come into someone's business, offering whatever they want to,” Ishee said. That's just not going to be happening in a lot of places in Memphis. A lot of people in Memphis are armed and carrying."

Memphis police are still looking for the suspects who are described as a man and woman in their 20s or 30s, which were driving a two-door Nissan Altima.

Police ask those with information to contact Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.



