0 Woman punched, bitten, and carjacked while in Memphis for job interview

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Pennsylvania woman will never forget her first trip to Memphis. She was in town for a job interview, but she was attacked and carjacked while stopped at a gas station.

“I will never, ever come back to Memphis again. I hate to say that, but I don’t know,” Carrie Schmidt told FOX13.

Schmidt was visiting Memphis from Pennsylvania for a job interview earlier this week. We spoke to Schmidt over FaceTime. MPD said before Schmidt got to the airport to fly back Pennsylvania, she decided to stop at a Shell gas station on Airways to put gas in her rental car.

“I literally only needed a gallon to top it off,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt told FOX13 when she was done pumping her gas, she was surprised by a man.

“I was putting the gas cap back on and I noticed someone jump in the front seat of my car,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said she jumped in the car on the passenger side and before the man could pull off, she gripped the car’s emergency break.

Memphis Police said even with Schmidt being punched in the face several times causing her nose to bleed, she continued to fight for control of the car.

“I wouldn’t let go of the emergency break so that is when he bit me. He just basically bit me so hard, so I just let go,” Schmidt said.

Investigators told FOX13 the man got away in a 2018 black Nissan Sentra.

Schmidt said this incident has taught her a few things.

“Now, it’s an eye opener for me. Now, I am going to be a lot more aware of my surroundings and careful,” Schmidt said.

Investigators told FOX13 they are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.

