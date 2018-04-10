0 Woman recognizes teen who pointed gun at her after mugshot airs on TV, police say

One of the men accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman outside a Memphis gym is now facing additional charges for a separate incident

On April 27, a woman was leaving the Planet Fitness on Elvis Presley Blvd. when she was approached by two men with guns. She was forced into her car at gunpoint. The suspects took her to a nearby ATM and made her take out money.

Two days later, a man was at an ATM in the 4300 block of Elvis Presley when three men walked up, punched him, pointed a gun, and forced him to hand over his debit card and PIN number.

Derrick Johnson and Antonio King were identified as a suspects in those cases. Johnson was picked up by officers, and King was turned in by his mom.

A few days later, a woman saw a news report about King and his alleged involvement in robberies. She recognized him as a suspect who tried to rob her as she was leaving a bank.

The woman told police she was driving away from a bank when three men walked up to her car. One of the men pointed a gun at her and tried to open the passenger side door, but it was locked and she drove off, according to a police affidavit.

She identified Antonio King as the suspect who pointed a gun at her and tried to open the car door.

King is now charged with attempted carjacking – in addition to his previous charges of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.



