Woman records officer sleeping on the job

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - After a Mississippi woman had her credit card information stolen, an officer was caught on camera falling asleep while taking her report, according to police.
The woman says her credit card information was stolen while making a phone purchase at a local restaurant.
Holly Springs investigators say the officer could suffer from a medical condition that's making him drowsy.
Today on FOX13 News, the Holly Springs police chief breaks down why the department is under staffed and how they're tackling the problem, at 5.
