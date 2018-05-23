  • Woman robbed at local grocery store, police search for suspect

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a robbery suspect in Hickory Hill.

    Monday morning around 11:45, police responded to a robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill.

    The female victim told police she was loading her groceries into her vehicle when a man approached her and screamed, "give me what you got."

    Trending stories:

    She told police she turned around and saw a man armed with a knife. That man then tried to stab her when she hesitated to hand over her belongings, according to MPD.

    Officers said the man grabbed her cell phone from her hand, then got into a 2000 model white Ford Explorer. He was last seen southbound from the location.

    Investigators described the suspect as a black man, 5'6", 175 lbs, medium to dark complexion, wearing a dark ball cap with a red jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans. That suspect was also armed with a knife.

    No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information concerning this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman robbed at local grocery store, police search for suspect

  • Headline Goes Here

    Neighbors demand answers, says the city has 'forgotten' about a major park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two children snatch purse with $1000 in it from woman at gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trooper injured after errant driver smashes into vehicle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thieves hit 8 liquor stores in 8 days, steal gun, cash, and booze