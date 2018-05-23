Woman robbed at local grocery store, police search for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a robbery suspect in Hickory Hill.
Monday morning around 11:45, police responded to a robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill.
The female victim told police she was loading her groceries into her vehicle when a man approached her and screamed, "give me what you got."
Trending stories:
- One dead, one critical after Orange Mound double shooting
- Family: Mother tried to kill herself after deadly crash involving 9-year-old daughter
- Woman attempts to run over Memphis man after twisted love triangle
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
She told police she turned around and saw a man armed with a knife. That man then tried to stab her when she hesitated to hand over her belongings, according to MPD.
Officers said the man grabbed her cell phone from her hand, then got into a 2000 model white Ford Explorer. He was last seen southbound from the location.
Investigators described the suspect as a black man, 5'6", 175 lbs, medium to dark complexion, wearing a dark ball cap with a red jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans. That suspect was also armed with a knife.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information concerning this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}