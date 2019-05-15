0 Woman robbed in broad daylight outside home in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man snatched a woman’s purse in broad daylight in Downtown Memphis, but he did not get far after the violent act.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of G.E. Patterson. Police said a woman was walking into her apartment when someone snatched her purse off her shoulder.

FOX13’s Siobhan Riley spoke to a man who said he and several others ran down the street chasing the suspect. He did not want to be identified because of fear of retaliation.

The man told FOX13 he came outside to sit down when he saw the man come out of nowhere.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“The lady was going up to see her daughter,” he explained. “He just kind of came up behind her and grabbed her purse.

He said the woman appeared to be elderly.

After the purse snatching, he and several others began chasing the suspect – identified as Kelvin Mims – down the street.

“When she screamed, there were half a dozen folks that came from everywhere,” he said. “They caught the guy within three minutes.”

Police said Mims was caught down the street by a security guard at Central BBQ within minutes.

“We just sat there and held him until police came… wasn’t his first rodeo,” the man said.

FOX13’s Siobhan Riley spoke with the victim’s daughter. She did not want to talk on camera, but she said she was amazed by the community’s response.

FOX13 saw police taking witness statements from people in the area. The victim’s daughter was also talking to officers.

Police said the victim got her purse back.

Mims was later taken into custody by officers and is being charged with robbery and theft of property.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.