Woman robbed while offering inside of Memphis Church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was robbed in a place no one would thought to be robbed...a place of worship.
According to a police report we obtained, Shirley Williams had her billfold taken from her while she was at church. The church was located at Temple of Deliverance, which is located at 369 G E Patterson. Williams told FOX13 she had very few things in her purse like a bible, medicine, and her wallet.
“The last place I expected to have anything stolen from me was the house of the lord,” Williams told FOX13.
How the woman said her fellow member of the church robbed her and The Lord, on FOX13 News at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}