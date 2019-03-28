Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Memphis.
Police said the accident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Semmes Street and Southwall Street.
According to MPD, the woman – who has not yet been identified – is in critical condition after being taken to Regional One.
The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.
Police did not specify whether or not the driver responsible remained on scene.
