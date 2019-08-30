  • Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car outside local Family Dollar

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a car outside a Family Dollar store in Whitehaven.

    According to Memphis police, the accident happened around 8:45 p.m. in front of the Family Dollar on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

    Investigators said the victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One and is listed in critical condition.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    MPD said the person who was responsible for the crash stayed on scene as officers arrived.

    The details surrounding what led to the accident are still unclear.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories