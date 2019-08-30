Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car outside local Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a car outside a Family Dollar store in Whitehaven.
According to Memphis police, the accident happened around 8:45 p.m. in front of the Family Dollar on Elvis Presley Boulevard.
Investigators said the victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One and is listed in critical condition.
MPD said the person who was responsible for the crash stayed on scene as officers arrived.
The details surrounding what led to the accident are still unclear.
Officers are on the scene of an accident at 5355 Elvis Presley. Preliminary information: a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and is being transported in critical condition to Regional One. The responsible party did remain on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 30, 2019
