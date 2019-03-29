  • Woman rushed to hospital after being shot at major east Memphis intersection

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is fighting for her life after a shooting at a popular intersection in East Memphis.

    The shooting happened Thursday around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and White Station Road.

    The victim was rushed to St. Francis is in critical condition.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and FOX13 is working to find out what led to the shots being fired. FOX13's Shelby Sansone is in contact with police and will have updates on the shooting every 30 minutes on Good Morning Memphis.

    According to MPD, the people responsible for the shooting were possibly driving a red Dodge Charger or Chevrolet Camaro. 

    Officers shut down a large portion of Poplar Avenue and the surrounding the area while they were investigating the crime scene.

