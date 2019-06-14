Woman rushed to hospital after being shot by man in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot by a man in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Birch Lake Drive in Southeast Memphis.
According to MPD, the victim – who has not been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators said the victim was shot by a man whom she knew. One man is currently being detained by officers.
No arrests have been made at this time. The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
At 4:36 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting call at 6887 Birch Lake. One female was shot by a known male suspect. She was xported to ROH in critical condition. Officers have one male detained.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 14, 2019
