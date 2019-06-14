  • Woman rushed to hospital after being shot by man in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot by a man in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Birch Lake Drive in Southeast Memphis.

    According to MPD, the victim – who has not been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Investigators said the victim was shot by a man whom she knew. One man is currently being detained by officers.

    No arrests have been made at this time. The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

