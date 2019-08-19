  • Woman rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis, police say

    BARTLETT, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis. 

    According to police, the crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Bland Lane and Kate Bond Road.

    Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one woman was taken via ambulance to Regional One.

    The victim was not identified, and she was listed in critical condition.

    The details surrounding what led to the collision are still unclear.

