Woman rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis, police say

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.
According to police, the crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Bland Lane and Kate Bond Road.
Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one woman was taken via ambulance to Regional One.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The victim was not identified, and she was listed in critical condition.
The details surrounding what led to the collision are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Officers are on the scene of an accident at Bland Lane and Kate Bond Road. This was a crash involving two vehicles. One female was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 19, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}