Woman rushed to hospital after shooting on Poplar Avenue, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Poplar Avenue.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and White Station Road.
NOW: This entire intersection is blocked off by @MEM_PoliceDept as they investigate a shooting. One woman was rushed to Regional One. Live update @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/vzDGtz5uvk— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) March 29, 2019
According to MPD, the people responsible for the shooting were possibly driving a red Dodge Charger or Chevrolet Camaro.
Officers have a large portion of Poplar shut down surrounding the area where the shooting happened.
Appling Farms Station officers are on the scene of a shooting @ Poplar & White Station. One female has been xported to Regional One in critical condition. Subjects responsible were possibly occupying a red Dodge Charger or Chevrolet Camaro. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 29, 2019
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and FOX13 is working to find out if it was road-rage related.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
