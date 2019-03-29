  • Woman rushed to hospital after shooting on Poplar Avenue, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Poplar Avenue. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and White Station Road. 

    According to MPD, the people responsible for the shooting were possibly driving a red Dodge Charger or Chevrolet Camaro. 

    Officers have a large portion of Poplar shut down surrounding the area where the shooting happened.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and FOX13 is working to find out if it was road-rage related.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories