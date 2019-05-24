Woman's body found in burned-out home, homicide investigation underway

Helena-West Helena Police said they are investigating after a woman was found dead in a burned-out home.
Firefighters were called to a house on the 100 block of Anderson Street on May 20.
When they got to the house, they said it was engulfed in fire. Firefighters started to battle the flames.
During this time, one of the firefighters said he saw what appeared to be a body. They confirmed it was a severely burned body in the living room area near the hallway.
Police started an investigation and were able to identify Rosemary White of West Helena as the victim. She was 61 years old.
Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where the State Medical Examiner found the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the left side of her head which shattered her skull.
The Medical Examiner also found no evidence of smoke inhalation in her lungs. Police said the Medical Examiner’s preliminary conclusion is that Rosemary White was dead before the fire started.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and arson.
