Woman's body found in wooded area, TBI investigating

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to learn how a woman died in a local county.
According to police, deputies of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene where a body was found in a remote wooded area just outside of the city limits.
"At this time, information regarding the identity, cause of death, or approximate age of the body has not yet been released," Dyer County Sheriff's Department said.
At the request of the District Attorney General, an investigation into the death of the woman has been turned over to TBI.
